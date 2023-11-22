Abacus Media Inks Presales for ‘The Boy That Never Was’

Abacus Media Rights, an Amcomri Entertainment company, has pre-sold The Boy That Never Was, a four-hour drama series based on the best-selling novel by Karen Perry.

Filmed on location in Morocco and Ireland and produced by Subotica (North Sea Connection), the series has been commissioned by RTÉ with support from Screen Ireland with delivery scheduled for April 2024.

AMR has already secured sales to UKTV for their Alibi channel and France Télévisions.

The series is co-written by Jo Spain (Harry Wild, Taken Down), whose own crime novels have been translated in 20 territories, and screenwriter David Logan (Harry Wild, To Olivia).

The Boy That Never Was stars Colin Morgan (Belfast, Legend), Toni O’Rourke (God’s Creatures, Calm with Horses), Kerr Logan (Alias Grace, Strike) and Simon Callow (The Witcher, Four Weddings and a Funeral), and is directed by Hannah Quinn (Vikings: Valhalla, Disenchanted, Fate: The Winx Saga).

The Boy That Never Was is a chilling story about Dillon, a three-year-old child who vanished in Essaouira, Morocco, following an earthquake. Three years later, thousands of miles away in Dublin, Dillon’s father, Harry, spots a six-year-old boy in a crowd and is convinced he is Dillon. Harry’s obsession tears apart his marriage and exposes shameful secrets.