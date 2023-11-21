Blink49 Acquires Majority Stake in Front Street Pictures

Blink49 Studios, a FIFTH SEASON backed company, will acquire a majority stake in Front Street Pictures.

This deal will provide a launch pad to accelerate growth in Front Street Pictures’ MOW-focused film and TV production business as well as increase its production slate and fund new investments in content and global distribution capacity. Front Street Pictures will maintain its brand operating under its own banner and continue to be led by president Charles Cooper.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership with Charles and his talented team. Working closely with Charles this past year, I’ve been incredibly impressed with his leadership, production expertise and stellar reputation among industry peers,” commented John Morayniss (pictured), CEO, Blink49 Studios. “This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to grow our footprint in Canada, including expanding our infrastructure in Vancouver, establishing a presence in Alberta and plans for further growth in the Canadian market and beyond. Front Street Pictures will continue to be a best-in-class production services partner with third-party producers and broadcasters in Canada and around the world.”

“The partnership with Blink49 Studios will support Front Street Pictures on its continued growth trajectory and focus on the MOW market. John’s vision along with the expertise of the team at Blink49 Studios will drive more investment in MOW content production and distribution as well as expansion into the scripted episodic space,” added Cooper.

Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures recently teamed up to co-produce two upcoming series, the crime-solving procedural Wild Cards (CBC) and detective drama series Sight Unseen (CTV).