ABS-CBN and Viu to Adapt Hit K-Drama

ABS-CBN Entertainment and Viu are partnering for the local adaptation of CJ ENM’s romantic-comedy series What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim for Filipino viewers.

To be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, this is the third adaptation of a format between ABS-CBN and Viu, following The Broken Marriage Vow and Flower of Evil.

The Philippine version will feature Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino in the lead roles as Secretary Kim and Mr. Vice-Chairman, who were originally played by Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Viu for once again placing their trust in ABS-CBN as we embark on yet another exciting partnership. We are thrilled to bring the Philippine adaptation of a popular K-Drama series to our viewers as we also showcase Filipino talent across the world,” said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN’s COO of Broadcast.

“Offering content that resonates with our markets is key to what we do here at Viu. We are excited to work, once again, with our trusted partner ABS-CBN Entertainment, with Dreamscape at the helm of production in delivering this title to our Viu-ers in the Philippines and across the region. As our third collaboration together, we look forward to its success not just in the Philippines but across all our markets.” said Marianne Lee, chief of Content Acquisition and Development at Viu.

Sebastian Kim, CJ ENM’s director for International Content Sales commented, “We are delighted to announce the continuation of our enduring partnership with ABS-CBN and Viu through the ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ remake. Anticipating the unveiling of this culturally adapted rendition, we eagerly await the opportunity to captivate Filipino viewers by bridging the narrative and characters to resonate with local audiences, all the while preserving the inherent charm and essence of the original script.”

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim premiered on South Korea television in 2018. The story follows a handsome, narcissistic vice-chairman of a major corporation. His seemingly perfect world turns upside down when his highly competent secretary of many years announces her resignation from her position. He will do everything it takes to keep her by his side, and in the process they start to have feelings for each other.