‘Unsilenced’ Makes Noise in Marseilles

Israel-based yes Studios has announced that Nelly Mira Rubin, star of its drama series Unsilenced, won the Best Performance Award at last night’s Marseilles Series Stories, a festival dedicated to TV series based on literary works.

Unsilenced was launched on yes TV earlier this year and is based on the novel The Confidante by Odelia Karmon. Alongside Nelly Mira Rubin (Fire Dance), the series also stars Yaakov Zada Daniel (Fauda), Avraham Shalom Levi (Shtisel), Dana Meinrath and Irit Nathan Benedek.

Unsilenced was created by Avraham Shalom Levi, Tamar Marom, Moish Goldberg and Einat Zilber Damari, with Odelia Karmon as co-creator. The series was written by Avraham Shalom Levi and Tamar Marom, directed by Moish Goldberg and produced by Great Productions and yes TV.

yes Studios handles worldwide distribution for the completed series and the scripted format.

Set in the early 2000s, Unsilenced is a six-part series about sexual violence, and the lengths to which an influential perpetrator, in this case a President, will go to silence victims, protect themselves and keep their crimes out of the public eye, and how women bound by experience can come together to seek justice.