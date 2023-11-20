Series Mania Launches Best Marketing Initiative Award

Given the success of last year’s inaugural launch of “Series Mania’s Creative Campaign Award”, Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania (March 15-22, 2024), has announced the creation of a newly named competition “Best Marketing Initiative Award,” a prize awarded by Series Mania to celebrate creativity in series’ marketing, not only for the promotion to the viewing audience, but also initiatives undertaken by producers and distributors to raise awareness toward commissioners and buyers. The call for submissions for this Award opens today, and closes on January 23, 2024.

The best ideas submitted, and the winner will be selected by a Series Mania committee and presented as part of the program during the 2024 Series Mania Forum (March 19-21, 2024).

“With a tremendous number of submissions entered last year, and with prices awarded to Doctor Who: Flux from BBC Studios, and Lupin from Netflix (Jury Special Mention), we knew we were on the right track with this award,” commented Herszberg. “Creativity in series’ marketing is more important than ever before given the sheer number of programs available today and we think it is a natural evolution to also open the stage to BtoB initiatives for 2024.”

The eligibility requirements for this award include: Creative / social / influencer agencies, producers / studios, international distributors and/or broadcasters / streamers who have set up promotional initiatives for the launch of a series or a new season can apply for this award. For this new edition, campaigns launched in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are eligible. The application must be for a marketing initiative around a fiction series.

Additionally, registration is now opening for the 2024 Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of Series Mania. Francesco Capurro, head of Series Mania Forum, added: “It is with great pleasure that we announce that registration for the Forum is now open. We are expecting 4,000 participants from over 60 countries at Lille Grand Palais this year. The 2024 edition is shaping up to be our biggest event yet and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lille.”