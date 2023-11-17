Sony Celebrates 100 Years of Columbia Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment has unveiled the centennial logo for Columbia Pictures, ahead of its 100th year anniversary on January 10, 2024.

The Columbia Pictures historic “Lady with the Torch” iconography inspired the 100th year logo design. An enhanced glow to the torch symbolizes the celebration of 100 years of Columbia Pictures’ history, which grew from humble beginnings to become one of the leading film studios.

“There is one thing that separates a major studio from all other content producers: history. At Columbia, that history is reflected in the countless cultural talismans created by thousands of people over now 100 years. All of us at Columbia are proud of that legacy and honored to celebrate it,” said Tom Rothman, chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

Columbia Pictures was founded by brothers Harry and Jack Cohn and best friend Joe Brandt on January 10, 1924. After Frank Capra’s 1934 classic It Happened One Night swept the Oscars, Columbia Pictures established itself as an elite studio, responsible for numerous films from award-winners and timeless classics to pop-culture phenomenon.