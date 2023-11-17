Chris Abrego is TV Academy’s New Chairman

The Television Academy’s Board of Governors has elected Cris Abrego as its new chairman. Abrego will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2024, and succeeds Frank Scherma.

Cris Abrego is the CEO of the recently launched Hyphenate Media Group, a media holding company and premium-content studio he co-founded with his longtime collaborator, Eva Longoria. He has served on the Academy’s executive committee and as chairman of the Television Academy Foundation since 2021.

Throughout his career, Abrego has overseen multiple independent production studios, most recently on behalf of Banijay, where he continues to serve as chairman of the Americas.

“I am honored to step into this role and feel the significant weight of responsibility in leading the Television Academy into the future, especially in this transformative moment in our business,” said Abrego. “Our members represent one of the most powerful and exciting industries in the world — our content drives local and global economies and has a formative impact on our culture. As the entertainment ecosystem continues to undergo seismic shifts, I look forward to linking arms with our new officers and governors to lead our Academy and support our membership as we forge the path ahead together.”

The Academy also announced its newly-elected officers and governors who will serve on the board for the 2024 – 2025 term.