MIP Cancun 2023: A Floor Report

A tropical rainstorm welcomed delegates to MIP Cancun for its 10th anniversary, celebrated November 14-17, 2023. In addition to the storm, the LatAm market was a hectic one, and it rode the FAST wave that is now all the rage on the international TV market scene. Indeed, the well attended “FAST Global Americas’ Summit” took up the whole afternoon of the opening day at the event’s traditional Moon Palace Convention Center (part of the large Moon Palace Resort), located just outside Cancun, Mexico.

According to Maria Perez-Belliere of RX France, MIP Cancun’s organizer, now in her second year as head of the market, MIP Cancun welcomed 800 participants, many of whom have given the market a “high satisfaction rating.” As for the cost of attending with an exhibition table, the rate, Perez said, “increased a bit, in line with inflation.”

This year, the event housed 130 market tables from 121 companies (some took extra tables), plus seven stands. These were located in the hall of the convention’s second floor, facing the large marketplace space where the meeting tables are located. The 71 co-production tables were located on the first, or ground floor. For the “overflow” two meeting point areas (A and B) were created with no assigned numbers, meaning that folks were free to use any available coffee tables and chairs.

Two memorable screenings — both from Turkish companies — took over two afternoons: one from Inter Medya for Leylifer, the other from ATV for Safir.

There were 29 pre-arranged meetings for content sales, and 23 for co-productions during the three-day market, which also had an opening party on Wednesday, November 15. There’s also a closing party tonight, even though the market will continue up until tomorrow, Friday. In terms of conferences, 10 were scheduled, together with a screening hosted by Turkish distributor Inter Medya. There was also a Woman of the Year award from the Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association (or WAWA). The award went to Carmen Larios, SVP Content at A&E Networks Latin America, Fidela Navarro, CEO at Dopamine, and Selina Nederhand, SVP & Co-Networks head & Content Strategy at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

MIP Cancun 2024 is scheduled for November 19-22, a week later than this year, possibly due to a late MIPCOM, which will end on October 24, 2024.

A comprehensive report will be featured in VideoAge‘s December 2023 (ATF) edition.

Scenes from the MIP Cancun floor (from l. to r.): Record TV’s Grace Andrade, Delmar Andrade, and Thiago Castro; Inter Medya’s Beatriz Cea Okan at the Leylifer screening; V Channels’ Niccoló Messina, 7A Media’s Cesar Diaz, and Netminds’ Rene Leda; Hugo Aloy of Brazil’s Seven TV with ATV’s Muge Akar and Merve Dogan.