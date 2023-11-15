Putin’s War With the West Explored

Factual producer Brook Lapping, part of Zinc Media, has been commissioned to make two additional episodes of its documentary series Putin vs the West. The programs will follow the first three episodes of the documentary series, which explored Putin’s relationship with the West, from the invasion of Crimea to the brink of its wider invasion of Ukraine. The new episodes will cover the developing war and the response from the West.

Putin vs the West: War (w/t, 2 x 60’), for BBC Two, will again be produced by documentary filmmaker Norma Percy. A co-production with Les Films d’Ici and ARTE France, Putin vs the West: War will pick up where the series left off, telling the story of the first year of the war. They will show how Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s quest to secure support forced leaders in Europe and America to take tough decisions about how far they could go to back him without provoking a wider conflict.

Putin vs The West: War was commissioned for BBC and BBC iPlayer by Joanna Carr and Gian Quaglieni. The additional episodes are being produced in association with SVT, VPRO, NRK and DR and distributed internationally by BBC Studios Distribution.