New Partners for VA Media

Australia-based VA Media has announced several new content licensing partnerships for their owned and operated channels.

New partners include Dynamic Television, with several feature films, Encripta, with Portuguese language features and series for VA’s soon-to-launch Portuguese language channel, Jackrabbit Media, with both English and Spanish titles, and Good Deed Entertainment, with a variety of action, horror, and documentary titles.

Mark Ashbridge, CEO of VA Media, said, “Expanding our global licensing partnerships with top-tier companies such as Dynamic, Encripta, Jackrabbit, and Good Deed Entertainment allows VA Media the opportunity to grow our overall network subscriber base, reach wider audiences, and monetize content at industry-high CPMs for our partners. VA has paid out over USD $5 million in royalties in the last financial year and we’re looking to grow that number in FY24.”

“As the end of the market season grows near, we are excited to begin content licensing relationships with several new companies that will ultimately allow VA to bolster our channel offerings both in terms of content quality and language variety,” said VA’s head of Content Partnerships & Acquisitions, Kristen Bedno. “We take great pride in the caliber of our relationships and services at VA Media and look forward to continued expansion of our content provider partnerships.”

VA Media continues to grow its global AVoD network with over 120 million monthly views and 17 owned and operated channels including the flagship Movie Central, True Crime Central, Horror Central, and the recently-launched Movie Central en Español. Movie Central em Portugues will launch before the end of 2023.