SICA TV Content Debuts in Abidjan

Abidjan International Audiovisual Content Exhibition (SICA) has launched its inaugural forum to promote and enhance Pan-African audiovisual content. The event will take place from November 20 to 22, 2023, at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

SICA 2023’s three-day program will feature keynote presentations, industry talks, roundtable discussions, networking sessions, master-classes, screenings and exclusive premieres from TV studios. The diverse content genres on display encompass fiction series, documentaries, entertainment formats, kids’ content, and movies.

Among the executives taking the stage are: producer at Johannesburg-based prodco Diprente, Kagiso Lediga; CEO and producer at Make it Happen Studio, Sydney Gallonde; COO of Kukua, Vanessa Ford; head of Drama at CANAL+ International, Cécile Gerardin; and co-founder of Nigerian prodco Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo (pictured).

The event is organized by Liliane da Cruz and Samira Haddi, experts in B2B event organization with over 15 years of experience within RX France, and sponsored by the Ivory Coast’s Minister of Communication, and the Minister of Culture and Francophonie.