FAST Alliance’s VideoAge Report

For its December Issue’s front cover story, VideoAge has sought the cooperation of New York City-based FAST Alliance to cover the multiple (and complex) aspects of this streaming media, which is taking the TV world by storm.

The feature will explain all the multi-faced aspects of FAST and report on the challenges faced by FAST channel operators. Examples? What about channel distribution with platforms now limiting the number of new entries. Or, what about the $30 CPM paid by advertisers while the channel ends up receiving only $7.

Pictured: Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros (l.), CEO of the FAST Alliance, with VideoAge‘s Dom Serafini.