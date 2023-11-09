Inter Medya’s Sales in Central America

Turkey’s Inter Medya has signed three new content sales agreements in Central America.

In the Dominican Republic, the company has entered into an agreement with Colorvision Canal 9 for three series: Melissa (The Girl of the Green Valley), The Ambassador’s Daughter, and The Light of Hope.

In Honduras, Inter Medya has licensed the series Deception, produced by TIMS&B Productions, to Canal 11.

Inter Medya has also sold Melissa (The Girl of the Green Valley) in Costa Rica. Starring Beren Gokyildiz, The Girl of the Green Valley will make its Costa Rican debut on Teletica.