Boat Rocker Inks Culinary Shows Sales

Boat Rocker has secured global sales for its culinary shows Mary Makes It Easy (season 3 – 25 x 30’) and Cross Country Cake Off (10 x 60’), both created and produced by its Proper Television division in association with Bell Media.

The third series of Mary Makes It Easy, which is currently airing on CTV Life Channel in Canada, has been picked up by Food Network U.S., SBS Australia, ViuTv Hong Kong and Disney’s 24 Kitchen for the Benelux. All networks will air the new season in 2024. In addition, season 1 of Mary Makes It Easy has been sold to SevenOne in Germany.

Hosted by cookbook author Mary Berg, the series sees the culinary expert share tips, tricks, and recipes to solve every day cooking conundrums, all filmed in her very own home kitchen.

In addition, Boat Rocker has closed sales for Cross Country Cake Off, which is presented by Berg and pastry chef Andrew Han, and sees members of the public compete for the title of Best Cake Maker. The new sales will see the CTV Original series appear on Foxtel Australia, HK Television in Hong Kong, 24 Kitchen in Benelux, V Paprika in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova and on Spektrum TV in Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.