Antonio Ferraro 1943-2023

Former RAI and Mediaset TV executive Antonio Ferraro passed away on November 3 in Rome, Italy.

Ferraro started his career at RAI-TV2 as head of Acquisitions and Programming. In 1995, he became director general of SACIS, RAI’s content sales division, and in 1997 he was appointed head of Programming for RTI Mediaset.

In 1999 Ferraro became a producer for AGER 3; among the titles he produced is feature Resurrection, directed by the Taviani’s brothers. In 2000 he became head of Acquisitions for STREAM.

Alongside his work as a producer, Ferraro became a professor of media and communications at the Sapienza University in Rome. In 2014 he published Ma il Cinema Risolve, a book that examines 250 theatrical features.