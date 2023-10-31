Up The Ladder: New Pictures

New Pictures, an All3Media company, brought on Sandra Shuttleworth to serve as head of Production.

Shuttleworth will lead the company’s production management teams, which deliver the company’s dramas. She will also work with Willow Grylls, company co-founder and CEO, and Lisa Selway, COO, to drive the company’s business strategy.

She joins from Vertigo Films, where she served as head of Production and oversaw titles such as A Town Called Malice and This Is Christmas.

Willow Grylls, co-founder and CEO of New Pictures, said, “Sandra is a hugely respected Head of Production with a wealth of UK and international experience in delivering critically acclaimed dramas and documentaries. She’s also brilliant at building relationships with globally renowned creative talent, which is at the heart of our company. We’re thrilled to have her join New Pictures as we continue to grow and broaden our slate and partnerships with broadcasters and streamers.”