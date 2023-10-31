ATF And Ties That Bind Partner On New Animation Initiative

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and EAVE Ties That Bind teamed up to launch ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch.

The new initiative targets producers of young adult animated projects explore financing and co-production opportunities. Nine projects, coming from four European and five Asian countries, will participate in the inaugural initiative.

The ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch consists of two programs. The first began on October 3- and will run until November 3. The first part involves workshops and guidance from industry professionals. The second program will take place at ATF in Singapore, where the participants can take part in lectures, one-on-one meetings, and a pitching component.