The Grierson Trust And Prime Video Join Up On New Initiative

The Grierson Trust partnered with Prime Video Pathway to launch a new training initiative, the Grierson DocLab in Focus: Archive Producers Program.

Led by archive producer Sam Dwyer, the new program will invite up to eight applicants to participate in an intensive training course that will consist of lectures, workshops, case studies, and guided tours to U.K. archives. In addition, each accepted trainee will be offered a 10-week work placement with a U.K. production company.

Applications open November 29, 2023.

Sylvia Bednarz, managing director of The Grierson Trust, said, “Through discussions with filmmakers, producers and talent managers working in the documentary and factual genres, it was clear that our industry is facing an increasingly acute shortage of skilled archive producers. We are thrilled to be launching the Grierson DocLab In Focus: Archive Producers initiative in collaboration with Prime Video to address this industry need by identifying and developing a new cohort of archive producers.”