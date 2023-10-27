Movistar Plus+ And ViX Film ‘El dentista’

Movistar Plus+ and ViX began filming their latest original series El dentista (working title).

Based on Julio Rojas’ novel The Foreign Visitor, the series follows a forensic dentist who investigates a brutal murder. The series stars Demián Bichir, Camila Sodi, and Alberto Amman, among others.

El dentista is produced by Fabula, the production company created by Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín. Filming kicked off in Mexico City.

Movistar Plus+ International will handle international sales.

Actor and executive producer Demián Bichir remarked, “It is an immense joy for me to be part of this formidable group of actors and production team led by ViX and Fabula. Julio Rojas’ story is such a powerful material that we are all enjoying enormously.”