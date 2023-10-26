NAB Shows that Broadcast is Still Powerful

NAB Show New York, which began on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, and is ending today, should be celebrating its ninth edition this year, but, since the pandemic led to the cancellation of two of its events, the 2023 edition is only its seventh.

Nonetheless, the most important and influential U.S. broadcast association, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is proudly promoting its 100th anniversary, having started both its convention and association in 1923. Its first convention was held in New York City. Subsequent events were held in a series of other locales. But in 1991, after it outgrew most of the venues offered by a variety of cities, it settled in Las Vegas, where it has staged its major event in April ever since.

However, in 2015, NAB returned to New York City, taking over the Content & Communications World (CCW) event, which it rebranded as NAB Show New York.

With an attendance of 12,231 people (in 2022 it reached 9,500 attendees), the New York event is one-tenth of the size of NAB Las Vegas, but it’s still good in terms of the film-TV and broadcast industry’s participation, considering that the recently concluded MIPCOM in Cannes, the content industry’s largest gathering in the world, officially recorded 11,000 attendees.

Held, as usual, at the Javits Center, which is located on the West side of Manhattan, this year’s NAB Show New York began after the conclusion of MIPCOM — the events typically run concurrently — a change that was especially appreciated by NAB participants who had just returned from MIPCOM, such as Canada-based Nextologies, which was able to send some of the same group of executives to man its stands at both MIPCOM and NAB New York this year.

The three-day event featured both an exhibition hall that opened yesterday, October 25, with 266 exhibiting companies, and a series of seminars, including “AI Creative” (with 20 sessions), post-production (with 36 sessions), and streaming (with 21 sessions, one of which touched on the market saturation of FAST channels). Other seminars included 11 sessions aimed at TV station groups, which also explored FAST and AVoD channels for local TV stations, and 11 sessions about broadcast content.

A full report from the NAB Show New York will be featured in VideoAge‘s November edition.

Pictured above the Nextologies stands at MIPCOM (left), and at NAB (right).