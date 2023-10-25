Global Screen Secures ‘Recipes for Love and Murder’ S2

Munich-based Global Screen has secured a second season of popular South African mystery drama Recipes for Love and Murder, starring Maria Doyle Kennedy (Outlander, The Tudors).

Season two (8 x 45’), which begins filming in South Africa in April 2024, will bring the total number of episodes to 18. The culinary murder mystery series centers on Maria Purvis (Doyle Kennedy), an empathetic, accomplished recipe advice columnist for a small-town gazette.

Global Screen has also licensed the first season of the series to NHK Enterprises for pay-tv channel Mystery Channel.

Recipes for Love and Murder is a co-production between AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, Multichoice and Both Worlds Pictures, in co-operation with Global Screen. Acorn TV hold distribution rights to the series for the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, Multichoice hold the rights for Africa, with Global Screen selling to the rest of the world.

Recipes for Love and Murder is based on the novel by best-selling South African author Sally Andrew – Recipes for Love and Murder: A Tannie Maria Mystery.