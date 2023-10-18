MIPCOM Wrap-up Figures

At today’s wrap-up press conference, MIPCOM CANNES’ director, Lucy Smith, announced that over 11,000 delegates from 100 countries attended the 39th edition of the international content market (October 16-19).

“Given the buzz from the stands, what the leaders have said on stage, and the sheer volume of content deals done, it is clear that third party sales and distribution are back.” said Smith. “MIPCOM has a unique position of bringing together 100 countries, and that concentration of activity in one place, at one time, can only be a catalyst to the international market overall.”

Figures released at the press conference indicated a third year of growth for market, with an increase in overall attendance from last year’s 10,800. The total includes a rise in buyers with over 3,500 attending in 2023, an increase of 10 percent year on year, with most hailing from the U.S., followed by the U.K., France, Germany and Spain. Over 320 companies exhibited in and around the Palais, including 31 country pavilions, with 50 companies making their debut with stands.

Significant delegation increases were seen from China, this year’s Country of Honor, with their biggest representation since 2019 of over 300 delegates from 40 companies; and also from the Middle East, with more than 160 buyers.

MIPJUNIOR (October 13-15) welcomed over 1,200 delegates from 63 countries.

The 40th edition of MIPCOM CANNES will take place on October 21-24, 2024 with MIPJUNIOR returning on October 19-20.

It was also announced that MIPTV 2024 will stage two days (April 6-7) dedicated to MIPDOC and an extended MIPFORMATS strand as part of the 61st edition of the Spring International Television Market (running April 8-10, 2024).

CANNESERIES will again run alongside the market on April 5-10.