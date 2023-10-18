ABS-CBN’s ‘The Iron Heart’ Travels to Indonesia

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN brings its primetime action series The Iron Heart to Indonesia as Apollo. The series recently debuted on ANTV’s Asian drama timeslot, dubbed in Bahasa Indonesia.

The action series follows the story of its protagonist Apollo, an undercover agent tasked to infiltrate and take down a syndicate, who were also behind the deaths of his loved ones. As he takes on this mission, Apollo uncovers the crime ring’s deeper intentions — connecting to his true identity.

Along with its Indonesian telecast, The Iron Heart became a primetime hit for Filipino audiences on various platforms, concluding its local airing on October 13.

Most recently, other ABS-CBN shows have made their way to international airwaves, including romance series 2 Good 2 Be True in Vietnam, and He’s Into Her in Africa, alongside a Malaysian adaptation of affair drama The Legal Wife, among others.