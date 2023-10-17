Paramount+ Lands in Greece

Paramount Global Content Distribution has secured an expanded, multi-year licensing agreement with Cosmote TV in Greece to create a Paramount+ branded area on their platform.

In addition to providing Cosmote TV’s pay-TV channels and SVoD services with the best of Paramount Global entertainment, Cosmote TV subscribers will have the ability to search and stream through a Paramount+ branded area, to watch films and television series such as Nurse Jackie, The Affair, Elsbeth, Matlock, and many more.

“Cosmote TV has been a familiar destination for Paramount films and television series for many years,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount Global and president, Republic Pictures. “We are excited to expand our relationship with such a valued partner as we together introduce the Paramount+ brand to the Greek market. By connecting subscribers with more of our world-class content and leveraging the brand equity Paramount has been building around the globe, this will create value for the Cosmote TV streaming service.”