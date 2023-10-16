MIPCOM Day 1: A Floor View

Initial excitement for the market was tempered by the horrific Hamas terrorist attack against Israel. Those executives who had to cancel as a result of this war will be missed.

MIPCOM has never been immune to tragedies. Throughout its 39-year history, it’s survived through several wars, and even helped to explain why they happened. After all, our industry best reflects what’s really happening in these war zones since our TV screens report the news from the battlefronts.

Market organizer RX France tried its best to lift people’s spirits, hosting Friday’s pre-MIP Junior drinks for delegates before going all out with an opening party on Saturday, MIP Junior’s starting date. We will continue to celebrate this industry gathering today with MIPCOM’s official opening party, which will be followed by many more shindigs from exhibiting companies. And, looking at the long lines at the entrances, the market promises to be good.

Despite the good outlook for MIPCOM 2023, some veterans still say that they miss the pre-pandemic exuberance for show business — when every celebration milestone, award or achievement was followed by a reception, cocktail party, or gala.

Naturally, the continuing actors’ strike in Hollywood also lowered people’s spirits. But buyers at the market were still looking for content, especially from independents like FilmRise, which are taking full advantage of this opportunity. Max Einhorn, svp of Acquisitions for FilmRise, is here at MIPCOM to meet co-production partners, and Daniel Gagliardi, vp of Digital Distribution, found a fertile ground for FilmRise’s AVoD and FAST channel partnership, specifically for the over 200 episodes of the Hot Ones series as FAST outlets. “The strike has given an incentive and motivated the industry to look for independent content here at MIPCOM,” explained Einhorn, pictured above right with Gagliardi.

At one of his daily luncheons for buyers, Poorhouse International’s Reiner Moritz lamented the reduced role of public TV networks, and the difficulties of finding well-researched documentaries. At the luncheon, Moritz (who was seated at the head of the table) was joined by Elisabeth Hagstedt of France’s TF1, Urban Lasson of Sweden’s Urban Media, Christian Poccard (not pictured) of Brazil’s Allegro, Germany’s Phoebe Clarke, VideoAge’s Dom Serafini, and Jesper Petersson of Sweden’s SVT.

