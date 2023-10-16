FilmRise Signs AVoD, FAST Deal with The CW

FilmRise has licensed U.S. AVoD and FAST rights to over 1,500 hours of select content to The CW’s free streaming service. The deal comes as The CW continues to expand its digital and streaming initiative in the U.S.

The deal consists of 429 episodes across 11 different series and four movies, including 14 seasons of Canada’s longest running one-hour scripted drama Heartland, Gordon Ramsay’s award-winning Hell’s Kitchen, and the comedy-drama superhero series The Greatest American Hero, among others. Also included in the deal is Season 13 of Forensic Files, which consists of 50 episodes.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “These properties have gained immense popularity across various AVoD and FAST channels on multiple platforms. We are thrilled to bring them to CW’s streaming audiences. Our objective has always been to offer viewers everywhere the streaming content they desire, free of charge. This partnership with The CW enables us to stay true to that goal.”

Ashley Hovey, chief digital officer at The CW, said, “CW is focused on delivering the best content and experience to our streaming audiences. In addition to our hundreds of hours of original programming, we are partnering with Filmrise to bring an extensive collection of highly sought-after content to allow our users to access more content in one place.