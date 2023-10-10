Rai Launches Apulia Digital Experience

Italy’s Rai has announced the inaugural edition of Apulia Digital Experience, set to take place November 10-12, 2023 in Bari, Italy.

The event, led by artistic director Roberto Genovesi, is organized by Apulia Film Commission and Rai Com, financed by Regione Puglia, and promoted by Rai.

Apulia Film Commission and Rai Com have curated three immersive days of panels, keynotes, and presentations, which will gather companies and professionals from across the creative industries in an event that encapsulates the essence of digital artistry, gaming, and technology.

The first day of the event will dive deep into the fascinating world of video games in collaboration with VGHC Video Games and High Culture.

Then, in a special segment, ADE 2023 will focus on Israel, Guest Country of this first edition. A nation that’s been at the forefront of AI advancements over the past decade.

The ADE 2023 program will also feature two contests: A storytelling of Puglia through AI and the Digital Licensing Excellence Awards.