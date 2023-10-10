GRB Media Ranch Inks Factual Sales

GRB Media Ranch has secured several program deals spanning the globe from Australia, South Korea, Middle East, and Iberia.

From Australia, Seven Network has acquired three seasons (7, 8 and 9) of true-crime docuseries, On The Case. The long-running series explores intriguing murder mysteries through in-depth interviews with those closest to the case and examine the forensic evidence that helped unravel the mystery.

MBC has taken Showdown of the Unbeatables for the Middle East. This game show is where inventors and entrepreneurs pit their unique products and machines against each other and put their reputations to the test in the ultimate head-to-head invention battle.

South Korea’s JCG has acquired Icons Unearthed: Fast & Furious, Icons Unearthed: Star Wars, and Icons Unearthed: Marvel; Multicanal Iberia has also acquired Icons Unearthed: Marvel.