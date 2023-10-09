GoQuest Media Signs Distribution Deal with Disney Star

GoQuest Media has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Disney Star for the company’s content portfolio across Africa. This includes content dubbed in both English and Hindi. The deal sees GoQuest Media wield exclusive TV and OTT rights to Disney Star’s linear programming catalog. This includes some of India’s most popular shows, such as Anupamaa, Imlie, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Chandra Nandini, among others.

Commenting on the deal, Sudhir Nagpal, head, International Business, Disney Star said, “We are excited to further extend the reach of our compelling and multi-lingual portfolio to our audiences in Africa, through our collaboration with GoQuest Media. Africa has a strong viewer base for our content, especially for our series across languages. We continuously seek opportunities to connect with our audience and this collaboration with GoQuest Media is another step in that direction.”

Vivek Lath, managing director at GoQuest Media, added, “GoQuest has successfully introduced foreign language titles to Africa over the past ten years. Our track record, strong partnerships and knowledge of the region and local audiences have positioned us as the ideal team to introduce Disney Star’s Indian collection to this market. We fully recognize and appreciate the trust placed in GoQuest and are confident that these titles will achieve equal success in Africa as they have in India. Here’s to sharing the magic across borders!”