Rakuten TV Partners with OKAST

Streaming platform Rakuten TV has partnered with OKAST Channels to distribute and monetize new European-based FAST channels in different European territories.

This new partnership is part of the ambitious strategy of the European consortium FAST4EU, created by OKAST, to develop a European ecosystem to address the FAST market.

Cédric Monnier, co-founder and CEO, OKAST, commented, “We’re particularly proud of being able to distribute premium channels on a key platform like Rakuten TV. As a key platform in Europe, and committed to rich and local content, Rakuten TV’s large footprint will give an unprecedent opportunity for European content to reach a bigger audience. “

Cédric Dufour, CEO and president, Rakuten TV Europe, said, “In our continuous effort to bring the best entertainment to viewers across Europe, we are glad to partner with OKAST to expand our FAST offer with their portfolio of premium channels.”

The FAST4EU consortium, co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA, has the objective to accelerate the development of the FAST model in Europe and to provide a technological and content approach adapted to the European market with the capacity to expand internationally.