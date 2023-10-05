A MIPCOM Issue That Captures Our Era

If readers were to go through VideoAge‘s online archives they would probably be fascinated to see how the international TV industry has changed throughout the years. More often than not, they’d most likely be reading about the same thing over and over again since, in effect, we in the industry are like children who don’t tire of playing with the same toys over and over again.

But when a special issue, like the October 2023 edition of VideoAge, comes along, it puts into focus a myriad issues that the industry is currently facing. Our industry, like many others, is in the midst of seismic changes, so the expected reaction from readers should be amazement, not because the issue presents new facts, but because it lends some order to some seemingly unrelated developments.

Take, for example, the challenges that the U.S. studios face with their streaming services — challenges that were made in the C-suites (and are not of an organic nature). This reality is reported on in the October front cover story, “Replacing Mass Media with On-Demand Media.”

The Issue also covers the difficulties of buying content. For that story 13 acquisition executives from 11 countries were interviewed. Plus, a topic that is usually sidetracked is analyzed in the Issue — content development in Europe. In addition, there’s a piece about the “Importance of [Retaining] Censorship Rights.”

Naturally, the October Issue also tackles the topic of the moment: AI. But VideoAge did it with a twist: it made the topic understandable. A feat indeed!

The Issue also delves into the topic of the LatAm companies that are nowhere to be found during MIPCOM, as well as where to find awards shows on the TV dial.

All in all, readers will soon be looking at 20 articles, including one with some good advice from former U.S. studio executive Gary Marenzi.

And for those companies that didn’t make it into the October Monthly, no need to fret because there will be a VideoAge Daily at MIPCOM.