Up the Ladder: Federation, C3 Media

Marco Chimenz is leaving Italy’s Cattleya to join Federation as the Group’s co-managing director. He will be working closely with Pascal Breton, founder and CEO, and co-director Lionel Uzan. Chimenz was co-founder and co-CEO of Cattleya, part of ITV Studios. He will be joined by his long-time collaborator Joshua Berman, who has been appointed as International Business Affairs advisor. Berman is currently head of Business and Legal Affairs at Cattleya.

Canadian prodco Connect3 Media, part of the Cineflix Media group of companies, has appointed Jason Simms to the newly created role of managing director. Simms will join C3 in early November from Sky Studios, where he served as director, International Scripted Programming.