BossaNova Inks German Sales

London-based BossaNova Media has closed deals for more than 80 hours of its factual titles with three of Germany’s broadcasters.

ZDF has acquired BossaNova original series Mysteries of the Ancient Dead, produced for Super Channel Canada by Go Button Media. The six-part series considers a question that has intrigued humanity since the dawn of time: what happens to us when we die?

Sky Deutschland has picked up a package of BossaNova series, including multiple seasons of the Patrol franchise. Heading for Germany are seasons six to eight of Border Patrol, which follows the officers on the front line of New Zealand’s border security; and series five to 12 of Dog Patrol, which focuses on the working-dog teams that protect New Zealand’s streets, communities, prisons and airports. Sky has also acquired season two of Rare TV’s Cold Case Killers. The series examines U.K. murder investigations that ran cold, only to be cracked years later by dedicated detectives determined to catch the killers.

Seven.One Entertainment Group has licensed Freebird Entertainment’s Adventure Gold Diggers, which follows the hard-core men and women who prospect for gold in the most inhospitable areas of Australia. Seven.One has also picked up series 13 of Border Patrol.