Mark Ashbridge Explains a Social VAMedia

From her VAMedia office in Los Angeles, Kristen Bedno, head of Content Partnerships & Acquisitions, North America, described the company before introducing VAMedia CEO Mark Ashbridge (pictured above).

“VAMedia is an Australia-based company that specializes in social video monetization,” began Bedno. She continued: “VA helps producers and distributors monetize their content across YouTube, Facebook, SNAP, and other AVoD platforms.”

Bedno also explained that “Mark has worked across multiple industries and that VAMedia was created in 2009 by Mark and a group of music industry execs. The company started in the music business based in Melbourne, and now it has offices in Sydney and Los Angeles. Mark took over managing the company in 2018 with the aim of establishing it as [one of the leaders] in AVoD and social media monetization.”

From Melbourne, over a videoconference call, Ashbridge added that “VAMedia entered the video business in 2012, and this year started its own production of unscripted content.”

In 2015, VAMedia became an MCN [Multi Channel Network] with YouTube and started to help companies such as Turner Broadcasting manage YouTube channels along with Beyond Entertainment.

“This year VA Media launched two FAST channels,” he said, adding that “VA Media is a public unlisted company that also owns Valleyarm Digital (a firm specializing in music distribution).”

He continued: “VAMedia has now a network of 15 million subscribers, manages channels for Sony, and has 15 owned and operated channels on YouTube. Additional services include Content ID/global rights tracking for movie and TV distributors.”

Finally, he said that “VAMedia has already paid out over U.S. $5 million to independent movie distributors over the past three years with a further $5 million to pay over the next 12-18 months.”