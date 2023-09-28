‘El Rapto’ Continues Festivals Run

Paramount+ original film El Rapto will be presented this week at the Zurich, Biarritz and Monterrey International Film Festivals, following its runs at the Venice and Toronto festivals.

The film, directed by Daniela Goggi and starring Rodrigo de la Serna, will be released in theaters in Argentina on October 26 and subsequently by Paramount+ in international markets where the service is available.

The story of the fictional political thriller takes place in Buenos Aires in the 1980s. Julio Levy (Rodrigo de la Serna) and his family return to Argentina after a long exile in order to enjoy their life in democracy, but his brother (German Palacios) is kidnapped, forcing Julio to take his place in the family business. While Julio manages the company, he leads a complex operation to rescue his brother.

El Rapto is produced by Paramount Television International Studios, Rei Cine and Infinity Hill and features a cast headed by Rodrigo de la Serna, along with Julieta Zylberberg, Andrea Garrote, Germán Palacios and Jorge Marrale.