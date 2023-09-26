Bomanbridge Secures Raft of Asian Sales

Singapore’s Bomanbridge Media has secured a raft of sales for a range of its kids programming.

Sinking Ship’s series Dino Dana season 2 and 3 have been acquired by NHK. Indonesia’s Mentari TV also acquired Dino Dana seasons 1-4, alongside Shimajiro, an animated series about a curious tiger boy. Shimajiro was launched in 1988 and is one of Japan’s most popular characters in pre-school education.

In Hong Kong, PCCW also secured Dino Dana seasons 1 and 2, as well as the Movie, in a package that also includes Toad & Friends and Cloudbabies, in addition to preschool series Odo S 1 and Treehouse Detectives.

Newly launched Toad and Fiends was picked up by Good TV for Taiwan and the Philippines, while Odo will now also fly into Thailand with True Visions. In Thailand, Bomanbridge brings to TPBS’ audiences seasons 3 and 4 of Paw Patrol, Paramount’s CG action-adventure.

CNN in the Philippines has acquired the 20-part series Box Ideas, which inspires children to upcycle cardboard, as well as adventure series The World is Yours and talkshow Human Nature.

Rounding off these Asian children’s sales is Malaysia’s Media Prima, which acquired Booba’s Adventures.