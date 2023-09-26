Amuz Acquires Dramedy Series ‘Larry’

Quebec City-based Amuz Distribution has acquired Larry, a dramedy produced by Avenue Productions. This is the second acquisition for Amuz Distribution (formerly ComediHa! Distribution).

Larry received 6 nominations at Prix Gémeaux and won “Best Sound – Fiction”; additionally, director Patrice Sauvé is nominated for the upcoming Prix RÉALS Awards.

The series follows a former undercover police officer, whose reputation was tarnished from a corruption case. He is now a security guard, left to navigate a new life with his disabled wife, who became injured when caught between a gang shootout. Larry, along with his quirky Montreal neighbors, tries to uncover the identities of those who were responsible for his wife’s accident while trying to redeem his reputation.

In other Amuz news, dramedy series About Antoine received three separate award wins and a nomination this month: the Prix Gémeaux, La Rochelle’s Festival de la Fiction and MIPCOM’s Diversify TV Award.

About Antoine — inspired by true events —tackles the topic of life with a poly-handicapped child with authenticity, sensitivity, and humor.