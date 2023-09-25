The most popular Philippine programs produced by ABS-CBN are now streaming live and on-demand across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand via Kapamilya Online Live on its YouTube channel.

This comes after the company expanded its live and on-demand access to viewers in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and in other parts of Asia earlier this year.

Programs that are streaming on Kapamilya Online Live include ABS-CBN’s primetime shows FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, The Iron Heart, and Senior High, as well as its afternoon offerings Pira-Pirasong Paraiso and Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin.

The free offering on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel, which has over 45 million subscribers, is part of the company’s commitment in bringing entertaining and inspiring content to more Filipinos outside of the Philippines.

