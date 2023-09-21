MIA Co-Pro Mart Receives Over 500 Projects

MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo returns to Rome with its 9th edition from October 9-13, 2023. More than 500 projects were submitted this year for the Co-Production Market and Pitching Forum for Animation, Doc, Drama and Film, from 80 countries worldwide. Of these, 62 were selected (15 Animation, 18 Doc & Factual, 14 Drama, 15 Film) from 36 countries.

MIA 2023 will also host the Spanish Screenings on Tour, one of the main initiatives of Spanish Screenings XXL, aimed at boosting and offering new opportunities to the Spanish audiovisual industry. Spanish Screenings will present 31 titles at different stages of their life cycle: 5 projects in development, 4 films in post-production, 4 feature films in market preview, 12 trailers of upcoming films and 8 titles with remake potential.

MIA, under the direction of Gaia Tridente, has the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA-Italian Trade Agency, with the contribution of Creative Europe MEDIA.

The 2022 edition of the market welcomed over 2400 participants from 60 countries.