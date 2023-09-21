MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo returns to Rome with its 9th edition from October 9-13, 2023. More than 500 projects were submitted this year for the Co-Production Market and Pitching Forum for Animation, Doc, Drama and Film, from 80 countries worldwide. Of these, 62 were selected (15 Animation, 18 Doc & Factual, 14 Drama, 15 Film) from 36 countries.
MIA, under the direction of Gaia Tridente, has the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA-Italian Trade Agency, with the contribution of Creative Europe MEDIA.
The 2022 edition of the market welcomed over 2400 participants from 60 countries.
Leave A Comment