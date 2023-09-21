FilmRise Expands Offering on Samsung TV Plus

FilmRise is expanding its content offering available on Samsung TV Plus to include additional FAST/AVoD channels in the U.S. and Canada. The deal covers over 600 hours of new programming, including 19 TV series and over 120 films.

The additional programming brings the total content from FilmRise to 3,134 hours on Samsung TV Plus. Some of the new properties featured in the expansion include all eight seasons of Cheaters, the reality series that investigates partners suspected of infidelity; Lorne Michaels’ comedy sketches series, Above Average, Seasons 1-6; and Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4, an intimate look at the life of women incarcerated in an American jail.

Melissa Wohl, SVP, head of Content Sales for FilmRise, commented “We were one of the first studios to partner with Samsung TV Plus and we are delighted to build upon our successful partnership by continuing to usher in an even larger array of fresh and highly engaging free content on FAST and AVOD for their users to indulge in.”