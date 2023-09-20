Planet Earth Library Footage For Free

Content producers around the world are very aware of footage libraries and know that there’s a cost involved in obtaining and using that footage in their productions. However, wishing to utilize a particular category of footage — environmental and natural history — will now come at no cost at all.

The Open Planet, a new free footage library, will be available from early next year, while a “sneak-peek” version is already live online at openplanet.org, teasing what will be available.

Currently the Open Planet India collection features over a thousand clips from Indian filmmakers spanning a wide range of themes, including the biodiversity of India’s natural habitats, the devastating impacts of the climate crisis and solutions by young Indian innovators.

The venture was created by Bristol, U.K.–based, Studio Silverback, part of London-based All3Media, in partnership with the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon University’s CREATE Lab.