Hollywood Suite to Premiere ‘Rustic Oracle’ on Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Canada-based Hollywood Suite will present a full day of programming in recognition and support of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30. Spotlighting the culture, history and perspectives of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, the programming will air on Hollywood Suite’s HS00 channel.

Programming includes the broadcast premiere of Sonia Bonspille Boileau’s Rustic Oracle at 9pm. Set in the late 90s, Rustic Oracle is a dramatic feature about Ivy, an 8-year-old girl trying to understand what happened to her big sister who has vanished from their small Mohawk community.

The full line-up also includes classic works from Indigenous creators such as Alanis Obomsawin’s Incident at Restigouche (1984); Jeff Barnaby’s award-winning Rhymes For Young Ghouls (2013); Jeremy Torrie’s The Corruption of Divine Providence (2020); The Journals of Knud Rasmussen (2006); Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle (2018); Zoe Leigh Hopkins’ Kayak to Klemtu (2018); Darlene Naponse’s Falls Around Her (2018); and Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education (2020).