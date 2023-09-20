Fifth Season Inks Sales for ‘Best Interests’

Fifth Season has inked a first round of international sales for drama series Best Interests. Created and written by Jack Thorne (Help, His Dark Materials, The Virtues), the series stars Michael Sheen (Good Omens, Quiz) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe, Together).

The drama series, which debuted on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. in June 2023, has been sold to France Télévisions (France), RTÉ (Ireland), ABC (Australia), Hot (Israel), Antenna (Greece), NPO (Netherlands) and Now TV (Hong Kong).

In Best Interests, Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen play a married couple fighting for the medical care of one of their daughters, who has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagrees. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this decision.

The series is produced by Jenny Frayn (Help) and directed by Michael Keillor (Roadkill, Strike).