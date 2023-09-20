Cris Abrego and Eva Longoria to Keynote at MIPCOM

Banijay’s chairman of the Americas Cris Abrego and actress, director, producer, and activist Eva Longoria will take part in a joint keynote to be held at the upcoming MIPCOM Cannes market (October 16 – 19).

Their joint conversation “The Future of Content: What Comes Next?” will delve into the latest themes defining the entertainment industry, forecasting how they may shape the future both creatively and commercially. The fireside chat will take place in the Palais in Cannes on October 16 as part of the conference program’s Media Mastermind series.

Renowned as an entrepreneur, entertainment executive, award-winning producer, and philanthropist, Abrego today serves as chairman of the Americas for Banijay, leading acquisitions and new business ventures across North and South America. He previously served as president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings.

Longoria founded production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment in 2005, soon after her breakthrough onscreen role on Desperate Housewives, to intentionally bring stories from Latinx and other underrepresented communities to screen. Longoria made her feature directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, released earlier this year on Disney+ and Hulu. A dedicated philanthropist and activist, she has consistently lent her voice to a range of key issues, including diversity and inclusion in the media, Latina entrepreneurship, and STEM education.