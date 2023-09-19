Green Inc. to Produce ‘The 2 Johnnies Late Night’ for RTE

Belfast-based Green Inc. has been commissioned by RTÉ to produce new comedy series The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In for RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

The 6 x 30’ series will feature the Tipperary duo, who will be joined each evening by some well-known pals for shenanigans down the “local”. The show will shine a light on all things Irish – featuring a celebration of the great characters, humor, music, fun and silliness to be found in pubs throughout the country.

Speaking about the series, Justin Healy, commissioning editor for Comedy, RTÉ said: “We are delighted to announce this commission. The Two Johnnies have been on the radar for some time, so it’s great to have worked with them to get to this point and design a show around their unique ability to engage and resonate with a contemporary youthful Irish audience.”

The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock In begins on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player in October.