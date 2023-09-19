‘Colin From Accounts’ to Debut in the U.S. on Paramount+

Paramount+ is debuting Australian comedy series Colin From Accounts in the U.S. on November 9, exclusively on the service. The first two episodes of the series’ first season will be available to stream at launch, with two new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays through November 30. The eight-episode series first debuted last year in Australia.

Colin From Accounts is centered on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two single(ish) humans who are brought together by a nipple flash, a car accident and an injured dog. The series is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

The series is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Brian Walsh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie serve as season one executive producers. The series has major production funding from Screen Australia with support from Screen NSW.

Colin From Accounts is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.