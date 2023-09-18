‘Hilda’ S3 to Premiere at Ottawa Animation Fest

Sony Pictures Television-Kids, producer of Netflix series Hilda, in collaboration with Canada’s Mercury Filmworks, will premiere the first two episodes of the animated series’ third season at the Ottawa International Animation Festival on September 21.

Hilda, starring Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), transforms the graphic novels by Luke Pearson into an animated adventure for older kids. The series follows the journey of a blue-haired girl, Hilda, as she travels from her home in a magical wilderness full of elves and giants to the bustling city of Trolberg, where she makes new friends and discovers mysterious creatures who are stranger – and sometimes more dangerous – than she ever expected.

Hilda originally debuted on Netflix in September 2018; the third and final season will stream in December 2023.

Additionally, Hilda’s creator Luke Pearson and director Andy Coyle will participate in an Animation Exposé event during the festival to discuss the art of Hilda, the panel will be moderated by Hilda co-executive producer Bryan Korn.