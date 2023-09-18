A+E Networks will premiere a new original Korean scripted seriesA Good Day to Be a Dog, starring Cha Eun-woo (Island, True Beauty) and Park Kyu-young (Netflix’s Celebrity) on October 11. The romantic comedy will also premiere in Korea on MBC and Lifetime Korea.

Based on the webtoon series of the same name, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a quirky fantasy romance drama about “Han Hae-na,” a young woman who has a family secret: when she kisses someone, she transforms into a dog at midnight. And the only way to break the curse is to have the same person kiss her in her canine form. Ironically, “Jin Seo-won,” who is deathly afraid of all dogs is the only person who can free her from this lifelong predicament.

“A+E Networks Korea is thrilled to bring such a renowned webtoon to life as a scripted drama series — and with such massive stars in Cha Eun-Woo and Park Kyu-Young. It’s what we do best! Presenting unique and innovative stories that defy conventional norms,” said Youngsun Soh, senior vice president and managing director, A+E Korea. “The ideation, innovation and overall production of A Good Day to Be a Dog has enabled us to build upon our diverse and creative portfolio. As a global media company, we aim to discover and provide exceptional content around the world as well as reinforce the creation of new IP in the Korean market.”

