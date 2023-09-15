Fuji Partners with Skybound on ‘Heart Attack’ Adaptation

Fuji Television has partnered with L.A.-based Skybound Entertainment on a live-action adaptation of its graphic novel series Heart Attack.

The science fiction series will be set in a post-pandemic Japan where people with special powers are oppressed by the government. The story follows the love between two young people from different backgrounds and their fight for freedom in an unjust world.

The series is co-authored by Skybound creator Sean Kittelsen (Walking Dead) and illustrator Eric Zavadzki. Fuji Television will lead the production and Skybound will distribute worldwide.

Production will begin in fall 2023.