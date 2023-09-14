Docuseries ‘El Apóstol’ Premieres on ViX

Documentary series El Apóstol (The Apostle), a co-production of N+ Docs and Univision Noticias, premieres today exclusively on the premium plan of Spanish-language streaming service ViX.

The four-episode docuseries revolves around the case of “La Luz del Mundo,” a religious cult with more than 5 million followers and present in more than 50 countries. The organization has allegedly committed systematic abuses and sexual violence since its founding in 1926 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The journalistic series is based on a rigorous and thorough investigation carried out both in Mexico and in the U.S., where the leader of the “La Luz del Mundo” church, proclaimed by his followers as “the Apostle of Jesus Christ on Earth”, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexual abuse of minors